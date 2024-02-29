(BIVN) – The 10th Revitalize Puna community activation on Saturday, March 9th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Billy Kenoi Pāhoa District Park Gym.

The event, organized by the County of Hawaiʻi’s Disaster Recovery Division in partnership with Council District 4, will focus on food sustainability. From the County:

Building on the success of our nine previous activations, the upcoming Revitalize Puna event aims to strengthen connections between residents, government officials, and community leaders involved in eruption recovery and resilience projects in Puna. For our tenth activation, we will be featuring a Puna Food Summit, which focuses on food sustainability and security, in addition to our normal activities.

“This Food Summit is something we’ve never done before,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, Council Member for District 4. “We have such a wealth of resources on our island when it comes to neighborhood-level agriculture, and this food summit is all about connecting our resources. From seeds all the way to our tables, it’s about managing what we have to best feed and support our community.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in interactive discussions with County, State, and Federal leaders, gaining insights into ongoing recovery efforts and the latest on infrastructure projects.

Resilience Resource Row will showcase pop-up displays by local nonprofits, offering free resources related to agriculture, grants, mental health, and more. This edition of Resource Row will include many giveaways, featuring over 300 plant starters.

Explore progress updates from the Resilience Capacity Areas (RCAs), the driving force behind Puna’s recovery. The Kilauea Recovery and Resilience Plan, covering Social, Cultural, Economic, Natural Environment, and Youth, will be highlighted, showcasing ongoing projects, collaboration, and innovation. Learn about ways you can contribute to these vital efforts.

The event is free, and all residents interested in learning more about Puna’s recovery and contributing to its resilience are welcome to attend.