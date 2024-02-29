(BIVN) – A 26-year-old Nevada woman who fell into a Hāmākua stream was rescued on Wednesday, and then arrested by police and charged with a variety of offenses.

A police news release details the series of events that allegedly started with a domestic incident in Kukuihaele. Police say Alexandra Grady of Las Vegas was acting “in a disorderly manner, resulting in her falling into” Waiuliuli Stream. After she was taken to the Hāmākua Police Station for processing, Grady reportedly slipped out of a handcuff and fled from the station. She was arrested again a half hour later.

From the news release:

At about 3:30 p.m., Hāmākua patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a woman who fell into Waiuliuli Stream.

Upon arrival, police and fire crews found a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Alexandra Grady, of Las Vegas, Nevada, in the stream yelling for help. Rescue personnel were able to airlift Grady, who appeared to be intoxicated, from the stream. She sustained minor injuries and refused further medical assistance.

During the course of investigation, police determined that Grady and her 52-year old boyfriend, also of Las Vegas, Nevada, were staying at a residence on Kukuihaele Road when Grady initiated a domestic incident that turned physical prior to Grady falling in the river.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. that same day, Grady was arrested for abuse of a household family member, disorderly conduct, and second-degree assault relative to the abuse investigation. She was transported to the Hāmākua Police Station for processing as police continued their investigation.

After arriving at the police station, Grady was able to slip out of a handcuff and fled from the station. She was apprehended by police within 30 minutes about a half-mile away and arrested for escape.

Upon conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, February 29, prosecutors determined to charge Grady for misdemeanor abuse of a household family member and second-degree escape, but not the disorderly conduct and assault offenses.

Grady’s level of intoxication and disorderly behavior likely led to the domestic incident and her subsequent fall, which in turn put rescue personnel at risk and tied up valuable resources needed elsewhere.

As is standard departmental practice for an escape, Hawai‘i Police Department will initiate an administrative investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed and if additional measures are needed to prevent this from occurring in the future.