(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department announced on Friday that detectives have “conclusively ruled out foul play” in the February 18th drowning death of 29-year-old Kalaʻiokealaula Ashley Nicole Reyes Kanekoa.

Kanekoa had reportedly fallen off the sea cliff along Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park, and drowned in the ocean. Her body was recovered the following morning. A memorial now marks the location where the incident occurred.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives interviewed Kanekoa’s boyfriend who reported the incident and was present at the scene, as well as numerous witnesses and residents in the area where this incident occurred. They also reviewed residential video surveillance from a nearby home that depicts the scene. The surveillance video clearly shows no indication of foul play when Kanekoa went over the sea cliff into the ocean. An autopsy was performed on February 20, 2024, and the forensic pathologist ruled that Kanekoa died as a result of an accidental drowning, with no indication of foul play; however, the final autopsy report is pending standard toxicology testing. Anyone who may have information relative to this investigation is asked to call Detective Paul Mangus of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2383 or email paul.mangus@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

31-year-old Dylan Jessen Gapp was arrested for an alleged terroristic threatening incident that occurred on Beach Road and Makuʻu Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Sunday, February 25th. Gapp was with Kanekoa at the time of the drowning incident, police said.