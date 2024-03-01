(BIVN) – Police seeking to identify two male suspects in an alleged sexual assault incident that happened in the toy section of the Hilo Target Store.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two male suspects whose identities are unknown. They are wanted for questioning in a sex assault investigation involving a 10-year-old girl that occurred just after 5:00 p.m., on December 26, 2023, in the toy section of a business establishment on Maka’ala Street, Hilo.
The suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the establishment and leaving the parking lot in a white early 1990’s model Toyota 4Runner.
Anyone with information on the identity of the unknown suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Corina McLellan at (808) 961-2276; or via email at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
