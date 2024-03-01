(BIVN) – Police seeking to identify two male suspects in an alleged sexual assault incident that happened in the toy section of the Hilo Target Store.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two male suspects whose identities are unknown. They are wanted for questioning in a sex assault investigation involving a 10-year-old girl that occurred just after 5:00 p.m., on December 26, 2023, in the toy section of a business establishment on Maka’ala Street, Hilo. The suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the establishment and leaving the parking lot in a white early 1990’s model Toyota 4Runner.