(BIVN) – An effort to bring primary care directly to those facing homelessness is expanding across the Island of Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center’s Street Medicine Outreach team is conducting regular outreach in Hilo, Puna, Ocean View and Kona. The program seeks to bring “quality healthcare directly to individuals facing homelessness or barriers to accessing traditional health services,” a news release stated.

The outreach team practices its street medicine using vehicles equipped with basic healthcare supplies, “allowing medical providers to deliver primary care services directly to the streets, shelters and other locations where homeless individuals in need gather.”

“Mahalo to the County of Hawaii for the funding to allow Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center the ability to deliver healthcare directly to the streets,” said Hawai’i Island Community Health Center’s Director of Street Medicine Lauren Whittemore in the news release. “Getting these individuals living on the streets healthy is a pathway to getting them stable. I’m happy to report that the Street Medicine Outreach team is already providing positive outcomes.”

From the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center:

Health Assessments The program offers on-the-spot health assessments, referrals to services and resources, and care, checking for common health issues and providing immediate care for acute conditions. The team can provide basic medical procedures, wound care, medicine and vaccinations. For those who need additional care, this team is able to provide a telemedicine visit in the field via an iPad, and can also schedule same-day appointments for in-clinic visits. Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Support Services The health center’s Substance Use Disorder program incorporates substance abuse assessments, harm reduction strategies, medication assisted treatment, and referrals to addiction treatment programs. NARCAN distribution and education is also part of these services to help lower opioid overdoses. The Street Medicine Outreach program understands the importance of addressing mental health needs in the community. Hawai’i Island Community Health Center’s Behavioral Health team provides individualized client care recognizing that interventions are not a one size fits all and adjusts their services to meet the specific needs of patients.