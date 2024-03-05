(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi County Council resolution in support of peace and Aloha was changed Tuesday in committee to include a statement supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Hawaiʻi County Council Governmental Operations and External Affairs Committee discussed Resolution 449-24 during its meeting in Hilo. The resolution, introduced by councilmembers Heather Kimball and Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder, “seeks to promote peace, diplomacy, and civil discourse and to demonstrate globally the values of understanding, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence with Aloha and to observe United Nations’ International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness.”

Many testified to say the resolution was not enough when it came to the ongoing violence in Gaza.

“Let’s be clear,” wrote peace activist Jim Albertini on behalf of the Malu ʻĀina Center For Non-violent Education & Action. “This County resolution is tied to a UN Resolution around disarmament and non-proliferation. Yet the US in recent months has vetoed a UN security council resolution three times calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

“When the Titanic was sinking, it wasn’t enough to call for rearranging the deck chairs,” Albertini continued. “More was need to save lives. The same is true today in Gaza and our entire planet. In less than six months, more than 100,000 people in Gaza have been killed or injured by US weapons provided to Israel, the majority of victims being women and children. Most houses, businesses, schools, even hospitals and refugee centers have been damaged or destroyed. Disease is now rampant. Many people are starving. This Genocide must be stopped now by an immediate and permanent Ceasefire, and a massive influx of humanitarian aid.”

“While under most circumstances, this general resolution to support peace and disarmament would be a welcome, if only symbolic gesture of encouragement and ‘aloha’; coming as it does NOW in the face of an egregious act of genocide happening in ‘GAZA’, fails even to meet these underlying good intentions,” wrote Honokaʻa resident Robert Culbertson. “Formal United States policies enacted and supported by yours and my federal tax dollars abroad in support of Israel’s current pogrom in GAZA are the gorilla in the room that should not be dismissed or compensated by mere symbolic happy talk!”

At one point during the meeting, public passions on the topic ran so high that the committee had to call for a brief recess.

An amendment to Resolution 449-24 was later brought forward by Councilmember Jennifer Kagiwada, addressing the Gaza concerns. The amendment proposed:

1. A new WHEREAS clause is inserted as the third WHEREAS clause to read as follows: “WHEREAS, between October 7, 2023 and February 29, 2024, armed violence has

claimed the lives of approximately 30,000 Palestinians and 1200 Israelis, and wounded tens of thousands more, the vast majority of whom are civilians; and” 2. A new WHEREAS clause is inserted as the fourth WHEREAS clause to read as follows: “WHEREAS, in response to this ongoing conflict in Gaza, Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 13, recently introduced in the Hawaii State Senate, urges members of Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation. to support the Ceasefire in Gaza Resolution introduced by United States Congresswoman Cori Bush-, and” 3. A new BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED clause is inserted as the third BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED clause to read as follows: “BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this body supports and hereby urges the adoption of Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 13 by the Hawaii State Legislature.”

The amendment got the support of the Hawaiʻi County Council committee and Resolution 449-24 was advanced to the full council with a positive recommendation.