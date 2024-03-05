(BIVN) – A California couple walking on Aliʻi Drive were reportedly robbed by three unknown men on Tuesday, February 27, and police continue to ask the public for assistance in identifying the suspects.

Detectives with Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section released a composite sketch depicting one of the suspects involved in the robbery.

Hawaiʻi Police issued another news release detailing the incident on Tuesday:

Hawaiʻi Police Department news release

on March 5, 2024 Hawaiʻi Police Department news releaseon March 5, 2024 At 4:25 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a reported robbery in the 75-5900 block of Ali‘i Drive. Investigating officers determined that a 43-year old man and a 45-year-old woman visiting from California were confronted by three unknown males in a vehicle who demanded money from the couple. When the male victim said he had no money, one of the suspects exited the vehicle, tried to physically assault him, and stole his cell phone as the female victim ran and called police. The suspects then fled the area in an older model, darker colored sports utility vehicle. The victim did not sustain any injuries. According to the male victim, all three suspects were young adults with average builds who wore black clothing and black ski masks. Suspect number one who tried to assault him, (featured in composite sketch), is described as darker skinned, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin, dark wiry mustache. Suspect number two and three are described as 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and were both noticeably heavier than suspect number one. A composite sketch is only available for suspect number one. A previous release on Thursday, February 29, listed the incorrect block of Ali‘i Drive. The correct location of this incident was in the 75-5900 block of Ali‘i Drive. A higher quality image of the composite sketch has also been included with this renewed request.

Police ask anyone “with information regarding this incident or who resides in the area and may have video surveillance footage,” to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.