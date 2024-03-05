(BIVN) – The March 7th Waimea Community Association town meeting – to be held in the conference room of W. M. Keck Observatory from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – will feature a discussion on the “innovative” Waimea Nui homestead project.

From the Waimea Community Association:

One of, if not the most innovative community initiatives within all of the 21 independent Hawaiian Homes Commission regions across the State of Hawaiʻi is right here in Waimea – called Waimea Nui.

This unique homestead project will be the focus of Waimea Community Association’s Thurs., March 7, 2024 Town Meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. in W.M. Keck Observatory’s conference room. As always, all are welcome either in person or may watch virtually via WCA’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. The meeting will be recorded and available on Facebook and YouTube for later viewing.

Also as always, questions are welcome – preferably in advance by emailing WaimeaCommunityAssociation@gmail.com. Questions may also be typed into the Facebook chat and will be addressed as time permits.

Waimea Nui, launched in 2013, reflects extensive collaborative work by Waimea’s native Hawaiian homesteaders involving 191 acres of homestead community land in Puʻukapu. This self-sufficient homestead development includes a community ag park with food production, a comprehensive Native Hawaiian health clinic, a homestead cemetery, homestead ranching services and community facilities that include an emergency operations communications center.

“Embracing the concept of kuleana – Waimea Nui’s development strategy began with identifying community needs and is built on the expertise of the community to address these needs,” said Waimea Nui President Mike Hodson.

Joining Hodson in the presentation will be Pastor Sonny Shimaoka, the project’s AG Director, Dr. Claren Kealoha-Beaudet, the project’s Native Health Director, and Waimea Nui Secretary Tricia Hodson, who works with homestead kupuna to provide social services.

The WCA Town Meeting will begin with a pule – this month by Pastor Shimaoka, and will include a brief public safety update by South Kohala Community Policing Officers.

The spotlighted not-for-profit for March will be Kipuka O Ke Ola (KOKO) Native Hawaiian health clinic with Dr. Beaudet who is their Chief Executive Office and Clinical Psychologist. As always, a basket will be passed for donations to this not-for-profit organization.

Also on the agenda will be an introduction of Stephany Violeti, the new President of Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital with a brief update on the medical facility including the recent 10th anniversary celebration of Queens’ taking on leadership of the hospital.