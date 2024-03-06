(BIVN) – A $50 million donation to Hilo Medical Center, part of a $150 million gift by Marc and Lynne Benioff said to be one of the largest single private donations in Hawaii’s history, will help build out critical areas of care in East Hawaiʻi.

The donation also provides $100 million for Hawaii Pacific Health in order to help create a “healthcare campus of the future” at the Straub Medical Center on Oʻahu.

A news release states that the Hilo Medical Center will be renamed the Hilo Benioff Medical Center. The donation will reportedly boost a state-of-the-art family birthing center, intensive care unit, neurosurgical program, and behavioral health services.

From a joint media release:

A major donation by longstanding philanthropists in Hawaii will significantly increase healthcare access, addressing critical infrastructure gaps and helping ensure excellent and continuous care for communities in Hawaii.

The $150 million gift by Marc and Lynne Benioff is one of the largest single private donations in Hawaii’s history Developed through more than a year of collaboration across three different hospitals, it provides $50 million for Hilo Medical Center, on the island of Hawaii, to build out critical areas of care, including a state-of-the-art family birthing center, intensive care unit, and neurosurgical program as well as behavioral health services. It provides $100 million for Hawaii Pacific Health, one of the state’s largest nonprofit healthcare organizations, to help create a “healthcare campus of the future” at Honolulu-based Straub Medical Center And it deepens connections between both Hawaii hospitals and UCSF Health in San Francisco to provide more specialized care to patients who need it.

The gift brings the Benioffs’ total philanthropy in Hawaii to more than $250 million, including recent gifts of 282 acres for affordable housing on the Island of Hawaii and another 158 acres owned by a separate nonprofit entity for charitable use. The gift builds on previous philanthropic efforts by the Benioffs to expand healthcare and emergency services in Hawaii, including funding for state-of-the-art medical helicopters and fire trucks; support for Hawaii Island Community Health Center, Kona Hospital Foundation; previous contributions for Hilo Medical Center; providing housing for medical staff and other support at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital in Waimea; and a recent $5 million gift to support Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green’s HELP program aimed at recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals. In all, the Benioffs’ personal philanthropic giving totals more than $1 billion, including $600 million in healthcare donations in Hawaü, San Francisco and across the country.

“Our philosophy has always been to give locally and to give through experts who deeply understand local needs, and we are so pleased to have found that with the wonderful, lifesaving teams at Hilo Medical Center, Hawaii Pacific Health and UCSF Health,” said Marc and Lynne Benioff. They added: “We feel fortunate to have been part of the Hawaii community for many decades and to be able to support our ohana in this way. Nothing is more important than the health of our community, and access to care for all who need it.”

“Before becoming governor I worked as an ER doctor in these hospitals, so I know what it means to have a true benefactor step up and rescue services,” said Hawaii Gov. Green. ‘This huge donation will support the care for thousands of critically ill people in Hawai’i. This generosity is a game-changer for our state.”

The expansion of Hilo Medical Center is a unique public-private partnership, with the $50 million from the Benioffs matching a previous, separate $50 million appropriation from the State of Hawaii. In addition to building out critical areas of care, the donation will support an expansion of Hilo Medical Center’s physician recruitment program. The Benioffs’ $100 million gift to Hawaii Pacific Health will support a visionary renovation project that will triple the size of Straub Medical Center, which includes the state’s only Burn Unit, lifesaving services, community outreach and education that furthers local clinical research.

“Hilo Medical Center’s mission is to provide the best possible healthcare for our family, friends and neighbors,” says Dan Brinkman, CEO of Hilo Medical Center. “These new resources present an opportunity to make healthcare better on Hawaii Island for everyone.”

“We are truly grateful for this extremely generous and transformational gift,” said Ray Vara, president and CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health. “The Benioffs share our vision and commitment to ensuring access to high-quality care for our community, and we are excited to work with them and our healthcare partners to expand our efforts.”

In recognition of Lynne and Marc Benioff’s longstanding partnership and significant contributions to Hawaiʻi healthcare, the Hilo Medical Center will be renamed the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and the Honolulu-based Straub Medical Center will become the Straub Benioff Medical Center

As part of the vision, San Francisco-based UCSF Health will expand its efforts to support Hawaii patients in need of specialist care. Hilo Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and UCSF Health have committed to working together, leveraging the Benioffs’ latest donation to extend the reach of UCSF clinical expertise and bring specialized care in areas such as oncology and neurology to more residents across the state. The Benioffs have been major contributors to UCSF Health over two decades, including UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland, which are among the leading children’s hospitals in the nation.

“We have seen first-hand how Lynne and Mard Benioffs generosity has transformed healthcare in San Francisco and our surrounding communities,” said UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood, MBBS. “UCSF Health is excited to be part of this new opportunity to create a world-class continuum of care in Hawaii and improve access to specialty care for Hawaii residents, close to home.”