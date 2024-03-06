(BIVN) – An ocean-side park in Puna is about to undergo some changes.

The Hawaiʻi County Council advanced a measure on Wednesday that will change the name of Kahakai Park in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision to Waiakahiʻula, and some archaeological features found in the park will be preserved.

Bill 132, introduced by Puna councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz, was approved on first reading during the council meeting in Hilo.

“Our office was contacted by a couple of Puna residents, Noʻeau Woo-O’Brien and Leah Gouker,” explained councilmember Kierkiewicz. “They had found a Puna reconnaissance survey through Bishop Museum that identified significant cultural and historical features at a park in Hawaiian Beaches known as Kahakai.”

“We wanted to rename the park Waiakahiʻula in honor of its identity, its moʻolelo, and the ahupuaʻa that it exists in,” Kierkiewicz said. “Some of the significant features that are there include a hale waʻa, a platform for historical house site, and some ancient agricultural sites. These require proper preservation, because it is a public park.”

“These conversations that we’ve had with community have also included our Department of Parks and Recreation,” Kierkiewicz continued. “We also have former SHPD (State of Hawaii Historic Preservation Division) employee Theresa Donham, who is an archaeologist and former member of the Cultural Resource Commission with the County as part of this hui. Because the whole idea is to create a community-driven stewardship plan where residents of that ʻāina can be involved in the ongoing preservation and stewardship of this park.”

“In my conversations with Sean Nalei-Maile with SHPD, he did confirm that there is a need for an AIS – and that stands for an Archaeological Inventory Survey – so we will be working with the Department to make that happen,” the Puna councilwoman said.

Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation officials said they are in support of the effort.

Bill 132 will require one more positive vote on second reading before it goes to Mayor Mitch Roth for his signature.