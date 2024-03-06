(BIVN) – Funding to conduct a study on the potential effects that geothermal energy production may have on potable water sources in Puna has been advanced by a Hawaiʻi County Council committee.

Resolution 443-24, authorizing the Hawaiʻi County Mayor to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey for a water quality study of the lower Puna region, was given a positive recommendation during a Finance Committee meeting in Hilo on Tuesday. The resolution was introduced by Puna councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz.

Paul Kuykendall, a Pohoiki Road farmer and co-founder of the Waihu O Puna Makai Watershed Coalition, testified in support of the measure.

“We don’t have rivers in lower Puna, other than rivers of lava, but we have a fresh water lens that sits on top of seawater just under the surface of the ground,” wrote Kuykendall. “This freshwater lens, which sits just below very porous rock, supplies water for our homes and farms through private wells and eventually flows to the shore, where it fills ponds and flows into the near-shore ocean environment. This freshwater and the nutrients it carries feeds the endemic opae ‘ula shrimp that live in ponds and fish that live in the near-shore reefs. When geothermal steam or brine are released at or near the surface mauka of lower Puna either intentionally or accidentally , the heavy metals and other contaminants seep into the ground and flow directly into our freshwater lens, negatively affecting people, plants, animals and fish.”

Kuykendall refferred to the County-commissioned Adler Report, produced in 2013, which recommended that the USGS study whether the wells, ponds and the watershed in lower Puna showed any signs of geothermal contamination.

“In 2015, that study was conducted by USGS,” Kuykendall wrote, “but did not provide sufficient evidence to unequivocally indicate or rule out adverse effects from geothermal energy production. Unfortunately, it was unable to fulfill some of its objectives such as testing water wells down-gradient from PGV and testing off-shore springs. The study recommended that future studies ‘focus on the hot groundwater wells,… and on offshore vents of warm water, using underwater sampling techniques as necessary’.”

Kuykendall added that in December 2020, the Waihu O Puna Watershed Coalition wrote a letter to Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth requesting a follow up study. “Since then, we have been working with the community and Ashley to develop a more comprehensive study, which will include additional testing sites and additional tests for contaminants,” Kuykendall said.

The full language of the resolution is printed below: