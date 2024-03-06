(BIVN) – Hawai‘i police are asking for the public’s assistance in trying to locate the suspect in a recent Waikoloa Village burglary.

Police say 23-year-old Tyson Stephens is also a person of interest in two additional burglaries and two trespassing investigations in the same area. Stephens, who police say has no permanent address, is known to frequent the Kona area and has been known to carry a knife.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release: