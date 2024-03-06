(BIVN) – Hawai‘i police are asking for the public’s assistance in trying to locate the suspect in a recent Waikoloa Village burglary.
Police say 23-year-old Tyson Stephens is also a person of interest in two additional burglaries and two trespassing investigations in the same area. Stephens, who police say has no permanent address, is known to frequent the Kona area and has been known to carry a knife.
From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:
Stephens was identified as a suspect after South Kohala officers responded to a reported burglary on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 11:30 a.m., on Kimo Nui Street in Waikoloa Village. An elderly resident reported that Stephens entered his residence and took items without permission then left the area on foot.
In addition, Stephens is considered a person of interest in a burglary and two trespassing incidents on Lua Kula Street and a third burglary on Laie Street, all of which have occurred in the past two days.
Stephens is described as African-American, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - Police caution the public to not approach the 23-year-old Tyson Stephens, who they say has been known to carry a knife.