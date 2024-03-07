(BIVN) – Kahaluʻu Beach Park in Kona will be closed from May 23 to May 31, 2024, due to an anticipated coral spawning.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation announced the closure on Thursday, noting that researchers can accurately predict when coral species will spawn.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Kahaluʻu Bay is home to an important and unique coral reef ecosystem and is also one of the most popular snorkeling locations in all of Hawai‘i. Each year, over 400,000 people visit this shallow, nearshore reef to view its diverse marine life, colorful fish and dazzling ancient coral colonies.

“We are proud to continue supporting Aunty Cindy, the Kohala Center, and all the community members who work diligently to care for our precious reefs,” said Mayor Roth. “This yearly closure has directly contributed to the strength and vibrancy of the coral reefs in and around Kahaluʻu Bay. We would like to send our heartful mahalo to all who continue to honor this closure for the betterment of future generations.”

During the closure, the Kohala Center’s Kahaluʻu Bay Education Center (KBEC) and the Division of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources (DLNR-DAR) ask the public to refrain from swimming, snorkeling and surfing in Kahaluʻu Bay to support the reproduction of cauliflower coral (Pocillopora meandrina) and give the bay a brief yet essential time for rejuvenation.

Cauliflower coral was once abundant on shallow coral reefs along West Hawaiʻi, including in Kahaluʻu Bay, according to DAR and Eyes of the Reef Network. However, marine heatwaves in 2015 and 2019 caused catastrophic bleaching and mortality of more than 90% of the cauliflower coral population. In response, yearly rest periods were initiated in 2018, and since then, cauliflower coral has been observed returning to the reef and is in the early stages of recovery.

“We fully support this voluntary measure as natural reproduction events are critically important,” said DAR administrator Brian Neilson.

Researchers can accurately predict when cauliflower and other coral species will spawn, and research has shown that it can take as little as 24 hours for cauliflower corals to successfully reproduce and resettle in new reef areas.

“It has been amazing to see the community come together to care for Kahaluʻu these past six years,” said KBEC Director Cindi Punihaole. “To see the bay at rest and the new corals growing on the reef is a testament to what is possible when we work together to care for ʻāina.”

The Department of Parks & Recreation and its partners appreciate the public’s understanding and respect for this important coral recovery and replenishment process.