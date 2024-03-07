(BIVN) – A reported incident on Sunday evening at a residence on Nanawale Boulevard resulted in the arrest of a man for alleged sexual assault and other domestic violence related offenses.

Hawaiʻi Police say they have arrested and charged 38-year-old Adonis Benjamin Imaikalani Higa, after he turned himself in to police at the Pāhoa Police Station on Tuesday morning, March 5.

From a police news release:

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Nanawale Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers determined the incident started after a 15-year-old female resident of the household reported to her mother that Higa touched her in a sexual manner and later recorded the actions of Higa with her cellphone, including sexual acts he stated he wanted to do with her. When Higa was confronted by the girl’s mother, he struck both the mother and daughter, in the presence of another child, and threatened all members of the household while retrieving a rifle from a closet. Higa grabbed the cellphone from the 15-year-old, smashed it, and then left the residence with the cellphone.

Police later charged Higa wiht the following offenses:

Third-degree sex assault

First-degree terroristic threatening

Abuse family household member (in the presence of a minor)

Possession of a firearm prohibited

Mandatory registration of a firearm

Abuse family household member against a spouse/relationship

Abuse family household member against family and children

Third-degree theft

Fourth-degree criminal property damage

Higa’s initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Hilo District Court. His bail was set at $97,000.