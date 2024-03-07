(BIVN) – Snow covered the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Thursday morning, as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits.

Rangers reported the road to the summit of Maunakea was closed at the mid-level Visitor Information Station, due to snow and icy roads causing hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service says “deep moisture moving over the Big Island will lead to periods of freezing rain and snow over the summits and upper slopes of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa” as the Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. HST.

Additional ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch are still possible, forecasters say, as well as additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.