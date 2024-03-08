(BIVN) – A temporary disruption in phone service due to a reported vendor issue is affecting some Hawaiʻi County phone lines.

On Friday morning, the County of Hawaiʻi issued an alert detailing the situation. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and want to assure the public that we are actively working to resolve the issue,” said Cyrus Johnasen, the Public Information Officer for the Office of the Mayor.

Big Island residents are encouraged to use alternative methods of communication – “such as email or visiting County offices in person” – while the phone service is restored. Officials say emergency services, including 911, are fully operational and not affected by the disruption.

“Hawaiʻi County thanks the community for their understanding and patience during this time,” the news release stated.