(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Muanakea and Mauna Loa until 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Additional snow and ice accumulations of 1 inch are possible at the Hawaiʻi island mountain summits. “Lingering moisture and persistent cool temperatures this morning will continue periods of freezing rain and snow over the summits and upper slopes of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa particularly during the morning hours,” forecasters wrote.

Observatory webcams show a continued presence of snow at the summits as of Friday morning.

The Maunakea Access Road is closed at the Visitor Information Station due to snow and icy roads causing hazardous driving conditions, Maunakea Rangers say.