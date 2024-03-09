(BIVN) – A special moon-themed traveling exhibit is on its way to the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center.

Kaulana Mahina: Look Up, Look Down, Look All Around!, will be open from March 12th through June 9th in ʻImiloa’s Exhibit Hall.

ʻImiloa says the exhibit “engages learners of all ages to explore the mahina (Moon), connect with Hawaiian practices, and learn about STEM.”

From ʻImiloa news release:

“We’re thrilled to be the first location on Hawaiʻi Island to offer this exciting and newly developed exhibit,” said Kaʻiu Kimura, Executive Director of ʻImiloa. “With spring break right around the corner, and the internationally acclaimed Merrie Monarch Festival happening in Hilo next month, the timing of this exhibit at ʻImiloa is perfect for our island ʻohana and visitors to explore the science and cultural perspectives of our kaulana mahina, our Hawaiian Moon phases.” Created by the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE), Kaulana Mahina: Look Up, Look Down, Look All Around!, is an interactive science and cultural exhibit that is designed in collaboration with Dr. Kalei Nuʻuhiwa and other kaulana mahina practitioners showcasing the mahina (Moon), its relationship to environmental practices such as fishing and planting, and scientific observation through Hawaiian culture. “Through this exhibit, we hope to encourage the integration of traditional cultural practices into our lives and to inspire the next generation,” said Alakaʻi Aglipay, Project Manager of INPEACE’s Kaulele Program. “We appreciate ʻImiloa’s shared passion for learning and providing INPEACE the platform to inspire the communities on Hawaiʻi Island to explore the intersection of Hawaiian expertise and science.”

Features of the Kaulana Mahina: Look Up, Look Down, Look All Around! exhibit include: