(BIVN) – In two weeks, the Glenwood Transfer Station will close for construction activities.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division on Monday announced the closure of the Glenwood Transfer Station will start on Monday, March 25. The facility will reopen on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The nearby Volcano Transfer Station will expand its days of operation and will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each week until construction at Glenwood is completed.

“The County of Hawaiʻi would like to thank residents for their understanding and patience while this work is being completed,” the County wrote.