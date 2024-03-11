Big Island Video News

Lanikaula Street Rehabilitation Project Meeting Set For March 19
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Lanikaula Street Rehabilitation Project will include the addition of bike lanes on both sides of the road between Manono Street and Kīlauea Avenue.

(BIVN) – A community meeting weill be held next week on the planned Lanikaula Street Rehabilitation Project.

The Department of Public Works will hold an informational community meeting on Tuesday, March 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Aupuni Conference Center, 101 Pauahi Street in Hilo.

All interested parties are invited to attend, a County news release stated.

photo of Lanikaula Street facing towards the Kīlauea Avenue intersection

Public Works says some of the work will include “roadway asphalt concrete repaving, shoulder construction, concrete curbs, pavement striping, markings, street signs, and the addition of bike lanes on both sides of the road on Lanikaula Street between Manono Street and Kīlauea Avenue.”