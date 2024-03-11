(BIVN) – A community meeting weill be held next week on the planned Lanikaula Street Rehabilitation Project.

The Department of Public Works will hold an informational community meeting on Tuesday, March 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Aupuni Conference Center, 101 Pauahi Street in Hilo.

All interested parties are invited to attend, a County news release stated.

Public Works says some of the work will include “roadway asphalt concrete repaving, shoulder construction, concrete curbs, pavement striping, markings, street signs, and the addition of bike lanes on both sides of the road on Lanikaula Street between Manono Street and Kīlauea Avenue.”