(BIVN) – A water main break that impacted water service in the Paʻauilo mauka area on Friday, March 8, has been repaired.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says normal water use may now resume in the affected area. The break was caused by a fallen tree, officials said.

The impacted areas with restored water service include customers on Pa‘auilo Mauka Road between Kula Kahiko Road and Pōhākea Road, including a portion of Ho‘o Kahua Road, Ka‘āpahu Road, and any side roads and lanes.

“MAHALO for your patience and understanding,” the DWS added.