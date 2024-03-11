(BIVN) – Three school principals on Hawaiʻi island are among the Department of Education’s top 15 principals in the State, and are nominated for the 2024 Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award.

Principals Hannah Loyola of Kohala Elementary School, Tiffany Pratt of Kaʻūmana Elementary School in Hilo, and Wilma Roddy of Nāʻālehu Elementary School in Kaʻū were all honored by the DOE and the Island Insurance Foundation on Saturday.

From a news release:

At the festivities at the Island Insurance Center in Downtown Honolulu, each of the 15 nominees – who lead public elementary and secondary schools in all four counties – received a $1,000 cash award. The 2024 Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award recipient and two semi-finalists will be announced as part of the official program at the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation annual dinner on Thursday, April 18. At the gala fundraiser, the Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award winner will receive $25,000: a $10,000 personal award and $15,000 toward a school project of the principal’s choice. Two semi-finalists will each receive a $2,000 cash award.

The 15 principal-nominees for 2024 are:

Lynne Ajifu, Mililani ‘Ike Elementary School

Tommy Cox, Kapaʻa High School

Allyson Doherty, Kailua Elementary School

Eliza Loha Kanahele Kaka, Lā‘ie Elementary School

Gary Kanamori, Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School (Lahaina)

James Kau, ‘Aiea Intermediate School

Marc Kawahara, Kalihi Kai Elementary School

Hannah Loyola, Kohala Elementary School

Ty Ogasawara, Pukalani Elementary School

Sheldon Oshio, Waikele Elementary School

Joseph Passantino, Keʻelikōlani Middle School

Tiffany Pratt, Kaʻūmana Elementary School

Wilma Roddy, Nāʻālehu Elementary School

Kim Sanders, Ewa Makai Middle School

John Wataoka, Wai‘anae Intermediate School

The award is named for the late Masayuki Tokioka, founder of Island Insurance Company, Ltd. and a proud graduate of Hawai‘i public schools. It was established in 2004 and is underwritten by the Island Insurance Foundation