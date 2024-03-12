(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi County dispatcher was recently recognized for “her outstanding proficiency and remarkable composure during a critical incident.”
Fire Communications Officer II Allison Ford was honored on Monday for helping to save the life of Honokaʻa-resident Winnie Mochida during a medical emergency.
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth honored Allison Ford this morning for her swift action in early January that led to the resuscitation and recovery of Winnie Mochida of Honokaʻa. Allison, a Fire Communications Officer II within the Hawai‘i Fire Department, has been with the County for nearly four years. Her efforts earned her a Certificate of Commendation for her outstanding proficiency and remarkable composure during a critical incident.
Upon receiving a 911 call reporting a medical emergency, Allison demonstrated professionalism, empathy, and a calm demeanor. She meticulously assessed the situation and provided clear, step-by-step CPR instructions to the caller. Her adept guidance over the phone was pivotal in ensuring the safety and well-being of the woman in distress and the reporting party.
“Today, we had the privilege of honoring Allison for her outstanding work in providing critical assistance to someone in need, resulting in a saved life and a family at ease,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Our dispatchers have incredibly challenging jobs that often go unseen in our community. Being able to share these stories and honor the work they do brings me great pride. We have many heroes who wear different uniforms in our county, and I thank each of them for their service and dedication.”
Allison’s prompt and efficient intervention was crucial, leading to the patient’s swift transport to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital and subsequent full recovery. The County of Hawai‘i and its residents extend their warmest aloha and deepest gratitude to Allison Ford for her outstanding service and dedication.
