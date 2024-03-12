(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi County dispatcher was recently recognized for “her outstanding proficiency and remarkable composure during a critical incident.”

Fire Communications Officer II Allison Ford was honored on Monday for helping to save the life of Honokaʻa-resident Winnie Mochida during a medical emergency.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth honored Allison Ford this morning for her swift action in early January that led to the resuscitation and recovery of Winnie Mochida of Honokaʻa. Allison, a Fire Communications Officer II within the Hawai‘i Fire Department, has been with the County for nearly four years. Her efforts earned her a Certificate of Commendation for her outstanding proficiency and remarkable composure during a critical incident. Upon receiving a 911 call reporting a medical emergency, Allison demonstrated professionalism, empathy, and a calm demeanor. She meticulously assessed the situation and provided clear, step-by-step CPR instructions to the caller. Her adept guidance over the phone was pivotal in ensuring the safety and well-being of the woman in distress and the reporting party.