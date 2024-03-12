(BIVN) – The 23rd annual Kauikeaouli Festival, celebrating the the life and legacy of Kamehameha III, will be held this weekend at Keauhou Bay.

From a news release provided by Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu:

Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu invites the community to celebrate the life and legacy of Kamehameha III at the 23rd annual Kauikeaouli Festival from March 15-17 at Keauhou Bay. The birthday tribute will honor the progressive aliʻi who envisioned Hawai‘i to be a place of education and enlightenment. Kamehameha Schools stewards 54 acres of ʻĀina Pauahi – legacy lands from founder Ke Aliʻi Bernice Pauahi Bishop – surrounding Keauhou Bay.

Kauikeaouli, Kamehameha III, was the son of Kamehameha I and Keōpūolani, his revered and highest-ranking wife. Keauhou Bay holds a special significance as a sacred pana ʻāina where distinguished leaders like Kauikeaouli and renowned Hawaiian scholar David Malo were born.

“This celebration is an opportunity for people to connect with ʻāina that was so precious to Ka Lani Kauikeaouli,” said Kilohana Hirano, Kamehameha Schools community strategist for Hawaiʻi Island. “We welcome kānaka back to these culturally significant spaces.”

This year’s event partners are Kalanihale Miloliʻi, a nonprofit group from South Kona focused on youth education, environmental stewardship and cultural preservation, and Hoʻāla Kealakekua Nui, an organization dedicated to preserving Kealakekua Bay for future generations through restoration, education and outreach.

The theme for this year’s tribute is He Kīhoʻihoʻi Kānāwai – A Modern Application of Restoring Our Natural Resources. A panel discussion about the work in Hawaiʻi Island communities to restore natural resources will be held on March 15 at 5 p.m. at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa.