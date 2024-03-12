(BIVN) – There are some new Hawaiian Homes projects under consideration on Hawaiʻi island that could be developed using ACT 279 funding.

Act 279, passed by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature in 2022, appropriated $600 million to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands with the intent to provide a multi-prong approach to reduce the beneficiary waiting list for residential, agricultural, or pastoral leases. At the time the Act was signed, there were over 28,000 applicants on the the wait list, with many losing hope that they would ever receive an award.

During a March 11th, 2024 informational briefing on the ACT 279 Working Group, Hawaiian Homes chair Kali Watson gave an update on various projects under consideration, including many on the island of Hawaiʻi.

The following slides, presented and explained during the meeting, offer a look at some of the possible projects in the future. Locations under consideration are in Kona, Honokaʻa, Papaʻikou, Kaumana, and Panaʻewa.