(BIVN) – $5 million worth of renovations at the Richardson Ocean Park in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo were celebrated by County officials and the community on Tuesday.

Hawaiʻi County officials say the project brought the Department of Parks and Recreation facility in compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, while preserving the historic Richardson residence, and upgrading with displays from Bishop Museum.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Enhancements to the park in Keaukaha include the construction of new accessible walkways, parking areas, showers, upgraded comfort stations, long-needed repairs to the buildings, electrical upgrades, and more. The project’s primary focus was to enhance accessibility through the park in compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act while preserving the character of the historic former Richardson residence—now known as the Richardson Ocean Center—and respecting the community’s longstanding use of this popular resource. The major renovations to the Richardson Ocean Center will enhance the unique recreation and education programs hosted there, which are focused on teaching youth ‘ike kai, or ocean knowledge, such as ocean awareness and safety, marine science, sailing and paddling. “We are privileged to steward this special place, where many of our residents continue to create lasting memories,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This project is special because it offers opportunities for everyone to enjoy this space while enhancing existing infrastructure to deepen engagement with the ocean, our culture, and each other. We can only hope this project will continue to bring people together and create opportunities for our keiki to anchor themselves and their families here for generations to come.” The Richardson Ocean Park upgrade is one of several Department of Parks & Recreation construction projects underway or recently completed that ensure the parks meet ADA requirements and enhance accessibility. “The Department of Parks & Recreation is proud to be making tremendous progress on our longstanding effort to improve access at our park facilities for all residents and visitors,” said Department of Parks & Recreation Director, Maurice Messina. “Recreation resources are critical for health and well-being and should be available to everyone. We are thrilled to share the completion of the Richardson Ocean Park project with the community.”