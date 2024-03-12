(BIVN) – Two individuals were arrested in Puna last week following a reported burglary and stolen van at a residence on 3rd Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Hawai‘i Island police charged 31-year-old Michael Kamahele of Hilo, and 27-year-old Jessinie Akui of Volcano, with an array of theft, firearms, and drug offenses.

From a police news release:

Around 7:36 p.m., police responded to a reported burglary at a residence in the 15-2000 block of 3rd Avenue in HPP. The 79-year-old homeowner reported that his white 2007 Ford van was stolen along with numerous items from within his residence, including two shotguns.

As officers conducted neighborhood checks, they learned that a nearby neighbor reported seeing a white convertible Ford Mustang with a black top parked within the victim’s garage during the alleged burglary.

Later that evening, around 11:56 p.m., an officer conducting area checks for the vehicles located the stolen Ford van and the Ford Mustang in the area of Orchidland Drive and 36th Avenue.

As the officer approached the vehicles from the rear, he observed a female party, later identified as Akui, standing in between the vehicles. As the officer gave loud verbal commands to stop, Akui ran and entered the driver’s side of the Ford Mustang, driving it 60 feet before coming to a stop.

The officer then saw a man, later identified as Kamahele, sitting in the driver’s seat of the stolen van.

As additional officers arrived on scene, they conducted an exterior check of the Ford Mustang and observed a clear, unknown type of bag containing a green, leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, on the vehicle floorboard between the front passenger seat and door. Akui was subsequently arrested for third-degree promoting a detrimental drug. While Akui was being arrested, officers recovered a clear ziploc-type baggie from her jacket pocket containing 2.5 grams of a white crystal-like substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Checking the exterior of the stolen van, officers observed in plain view a wooden buttstock and rusted barrel of an older-style firearm behind the driver’s seat, as well as a dark-colored soft rifle case. Kamahele was arrested for the theft of the van and possession of the firearms.

The two vehicles were recovered pending the execution of search warrants.

After executing a search warrant on the van, detectives recovered two functioning shotguns, and a clear, glass pipe with a bulbous end containing a crystal-like substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

After executing a search warrant on the Ford Mustang, detectives recovered a clear, unknown type of bag containing 8.16 grams of a green, leafy substance that tested presumptive positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). They also recovered items from the burglarized residence, including live shotgun ammunition, the victim’s U.S. passport, vehicle registration, vehicle title, insurance for the van, as well as other miscellaneous items belonging to the victim.