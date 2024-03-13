(BIVN) – The release of a “first-in-the-nation” Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy Implementation Plan was announced by the Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement.
The State of Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security, or OHS, said the plan follows the 2022 release of the Hawaiʻi Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy, “which is aimed at identifying and preventing acts of targeted violence within our communities.”
The plan has been published online for public viewing.
“The completion of this implementation plan marks a significant achievement and step forward for the Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security, our partner agencies, and our residents in keeping Hawai‘i safe,” said Frank Pace, OHS Administrator, in a news release. “Through many months of collaborative engagement and planning, we have developed a realistic and achievable path to reducing targeted violence in our schools and throughout our community.”
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement:
Recognizing that targeted violence is a complex public health issue, requiring informed input from an array of voices, OHS collaborated with 25 lead and implementing partners, including federal, city, state, private, nonprofit, educational, and faith-based organizations. This initiative outlines specific activities across three key phases of targeted violence prevention efforts. In cooperation with the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), the plan details the resources needed, the timeframe for activities, and the expected outcomes to equip Hawaiʻi’s communities with essential tools, training, and resources.
“The Department of Law Enforcement is committed to identifying and mitigating all threats against our communities; and ensuring a safer Hawaiʻi,” said Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe.
To secure a safe environment for residents and visitors in the state, OHS intends to deploy and measure the goals within the TVP Implementation Plan over the next three years. Framed in a whole-of-community approach, the plan is designed to evolve as needs are identified in today’s rapidly changing threat landscape.
