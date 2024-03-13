(BIVN) – The release of a “first-in-the-nation” Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy Implementation Plan was announced by the Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement.

The State of Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security, or OHS, said the plan follows the 2022 release of the Hawaiʻi Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy, “which is aimed at identifying and preventing acts of targeted violence within our communities.”

The plan has been published online for public viewing.

“The completion of this implementation plan marks a significant achievement and step forward for the Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security, our partner agencies, and our residents in keeping Hawai‘i safe,” said Frank Pace, OHS Administrator, in a news release. “Through many months of collaborative engagement and planning, we have developed a realistic and achievable path to reducing targeted violence in our schools and throughout our community.”

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement: