(BIVN) – Inspectors will soon be checking water service laterals for select Hawaiʻi island customers to comply with federal rules on lead and copper.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply (DWS) says the inspections will begin on Monday, March 18th. “Service laterals will be inspected for the type of material they are made of, and that information will be inventoried by DWS,” water officials said. “Although DWS believes the potential to find lead or lead-containing service laterals is very low, should any be found, the Department will inform customers about next steps.”
The inspections, which are required to comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, will start in Hilo and continue across the island through October 2024.
Customers are being notified by mail if a water service lateral inspection is scheduled for their property, DWS says. Inspections will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.
From the DWS:
Water service laterals are typically located underground and connect watermains to the water meters and then to the customer’s plumbing. The water meter box is often located along the roadway or in the sidewalk at the property boundary. During inspections, DWS staff and contractors will open water meter boxes to visually determine the lateral material and will conduct a visual inspection of the above ground service lateral that enters the building. We respectfully ask for your assistance in keeping the area near your water meter box clear of parked vehicles and items to allow personnel to complete inspections efficiently.
DWS staff and contractors can be identified by ID badges and marked vehicles and will have appropriate safety equipment. They will not ask for personal information or solicit money. Entrance into buildings will not be needed.
Please note that while your participation is completely optional, it is greatly encouraged and appreciated as part of this work to protect community health and safety.
For more information on the upcoming water service lateral inspections, please contact the DWS at lcrr@hawaiidws.org or (808) 961-8070 Ext. 3.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply will begin inspecting selected customer water service laterals starting Monday, March 18th.