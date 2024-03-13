(BIVN) – Inspectors will soon be checking water service laterals for select Hawaiʻi island customers to comply with federal rules on lead and copper.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply (DWS) says the inspections will begin on Monday, March 18th. “Service laterals will be inspected for the type of material they are made of, and that information will be inventoried by DWS,” water officials said. “Although DWS believes the potential to find lead or lead-containing service laterals is very low, should any be found, the Department will inform customers about next steps.”

The inspections, which are required to comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, will start in Hilo and continue across the island through October 2024.

Customers are being notified by mail if a water service lateral inspection is scheduled for their property, DWS says. Inspections will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.

From the DWS: