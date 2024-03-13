(BIVN) – The closure of Waipi‘o Valley Road hsa been continued, according to extended emergency rules signed by Mayor Mitch Roth.
The rules continue the prohibition of all pedestrians, uncovered vehicles (like ATV’s), and horseback access from the road. However, there are limited exceptions. “Vehicular access by Hawai‘i County residents, permitted licensed/insured tour operators, and Native Hawaiians claiming exercise of traditional and/or customary rights,” will be allowed, under certain conditions.
Closures are also in effect due to the Waipiʻo Valley Road Improvement Project that began in March.
The notice, posted to the Hawaiʻi County website and dated March 8, 2024, indicates the continued rules are effective March 10, 2024.
The full text of the Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Continued Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No.1:
Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipiʻo Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipiʻo Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipiʻo Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
This Continued Emergency Rule is based on the statements contained in the Tenth Amended Traffic Emergency Zone Declaration and Tenth Declaration of Emergency for Waipiʻo Valley Road effective March 10, 2024.
I, Mitchell D. Roth, Mayor of the County of Hawaiʻi, hereby authorize the following:
A. Waipio Valley Road Closure
Waipio Valley Road shall be closed, subject to the express limited exceptions herein. This includes, but is not limited to:
1. Prohibition of all pedestrians;
2. Prohibition of uncovered vehicles, including but not limited to ATV’s; and
3. Prohibition of horseback access.
B. Limited Access Exceptions
1. Vehicular access by Hawai‘i County residents, permitted licensed/insured tour operators, and Native Hawaiians claiming exercise of traditional and/or customary rights.
a. Vehicles and passengers shall abide by existing traffic laws, including:
• Vehicular use is limited to low-range, four-wheel drive vehicles (All wheel drive vehicles are not considered low range, four- wheel drive vehicles);
• Gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) shall not exceed 10,000 pounds except for utility and emergency vehicles, or existing vehicles used for transit of agricultural products;
• Vehicles shall be engaged in four-wheel drive mode at all times;
• Vehicle passengers shall be seated in enclosed compartments of vehicles designed for passenger seating and wearing seatbelts;
• Makai-bound vehicles shall yield to mauka-bound vehicles.
b. Licensed/insured tour operators must obtain a permit from the Mayor’s office. Please call (808) 961-8211.
• Permits shall be effective for a period of four (4) months from date of issuance.
2. The Mayor may grant individual exemptions to this rule upon request and shall explain the purpose for which Waipiʻo Valley Road will be used and upon sufficient showing that safety precautions consistent with these rules are in place. The decision to grant or deny a request is within the sole discretion of the Mayor. Request shall be submitted to the Mayor’s Office at 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2603, Hilo, Hawai‘i 96720.
C. Regardless of Limited Access Exceptions Pursuant to Section B, Complete Closure During Significant Weather Events
1. Waipio Valley Road shall be closed for all use, or access further may be limited, during significant weather events as determined by the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency in consultation with the Department of Public Works.
2. This rule is not intended to limit the legal authority of government agencies to close, or limit use, of Waipiʻo Valley Road as otherwise provided by law.
D. Closure and Limited Access During Periods of Construction
Access to Waipiʻo Valley Road may be closed or further restricted during active road repair and/or mitigation activities. The Department of Public Works will hold public meetings as part of its road utilization planning during periods of road construction. Information and updates regarding the Waipiʻo Valley Road may be found at Bulletins | Hawaii County, HI Public Works.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the County of Hawai‘i to be affixed. Done this 10th day of March, 2024 in Hilo, Hawai‘i.
Mitchell D. Roth
Mayor
County of Hawai‘i
