(BIVN) – The closure of Waipi‘o Valley Road hsa been continued, according to extended emergency rules signed by Mayor Mitch Roth.

The rules continue the prohibition of all pedestrians, uncovered vehicles (like ATV’s), and horseback access from the road. However, there are limited exceptions. “Vehicular access by Hawai‘i County residents, permitted licensed/insured tour operators, and Native Hawaiians claiming exercise of traditional and/or customary rights,” will be allowed, under certain conditions.

Closures are also in effect due to the Waipiʻo Valley Road Improvement Project that began in March.

The notice, posted to the Hawaiʻi County website and dated March 8, 2024, indicates the continued rules are effective March 10, 2024.

The full text of the Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Continued Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No.1: