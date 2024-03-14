(BIVN) – Two new parcels – containing 7,200 acres of land – are being proposed for addition to the Hawaiʻi Forest Reserve System on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is inviting the public to comment on the proposed expansion at a community hearing set for March 28, 2024, at the DOFAW Hilo Office Conference Room at 19 E. Kawili Street. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

From a DLNR news release:

DOFAW manages the Forest Reserve System to provide a variety of benefits including recreational and hunting opportunities, watershed restoration, cultural resource preservation, and habitat protection for threatened and endangered native species. The first proposed addition, 162 acres in north Hawaiʻi adjacent to the Manowaialeʻe and Hilo Forest Reserves, includes a koa seed bank with potential for restoration. The property location also enables public access and opportunity for reforestation activities.

The second addition is located in southwest Hawaiʻi, currently leased for pasture purposes. The proposed action will subdivide the parcel adding approximately 7,042 acres covered by intact native koa and ʻōhiʻa forest to the Kapāpala Forest Reserve. The remaining 15,684 acres of the lease will be set aside to the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture.