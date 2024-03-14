(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for west-facing shores on the Island of Hawaiʻi, and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The National Weather Service says a large northwest swell is moving down the island chain, and is expected to produce 6 to 8 feet surf for leeward North and South Kohala, as well as North and South Kona.

The High Surf Advisory is expected to remain in place until 6 p.m. HST on Friday.

Meanwhile, west winds of 30 to 45 mph – with gusts near 60 mph – are forecast for the Big Island summits.

“The gradient between a trough passing north of the islands and a high to the southwest will bring strong winds to the summits and upper slopes of the Big Island beginning tonight,” the National Weather Service said.

The Wind Advisory is in place until 6 a.m. HST Saturday.