(BIVN) – State funding to improve the newly named Jimmy Correa ballfield at Hilo’s Wong Stadium has been included in the House draft of the State Budget.

Representative Chris Todd (D, District 3) is said he was happy to share that the capital improvement project (CIP) funding for the ballfield was included in House Bill 1800 HD1. The bill was passed by the House on third reading Wednesday, and has crossed over to the State Senate.

From a House communications media release:

The proposed appropriation includes $1 million in general obligation bond funds, in which the County of Hawaiʻi will contribute a matching $1 million in county funds for construction of an artificial playing surface and site improvements of James “Jimmy” Correa ballfield in Hilo. This joint effort aims to honor the legacy of Jimmy Correa, who has frequently been called the “Father of Hilo Baseball.” The planned improvements to the field will serve Department of Education schools and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, both of which rely on the facility for various uses. “The State and County have come together to garner support for our local schools and for the Hawaiʻi Island community. I am thrilled to see how our athletes will be stepping up to the plate to honor Jimmy’s legacy,” said Representative Chris Todd (D-3, Portion of Hilo, Keaukaha, Orchidlands Estate, ʻĀinaloa, Hawaiian Acres, Fern Acres, portions of Kurtistown and Kea‘au). Councilmember Sue Lee Loy (D-3, Portion of South Hilo and Portion of Kea‘au), who has been involved in County efforts to recognize Correa stated, “I’m sure Jimmy’s smiling; these funds are a homerun for Hawaiʻi Island’s keiki. Creating a top-notch facility means we care about athletes and their families; especially their safety, their success and the important life lessons they will learn as they play the game.” The timing of the proposed funding for Jimmy Correa Ballfield aligns with the County of Hawaiʻi’s initiative to recognize Correa, as on February 1, Mayor Mitch Roth signed Bill 103, which designates the ballfield within the Dr. Francis F.C. Wong Stadium in the Ho‘olulu Complex as the James “Jimmy” Correa Ballfield. Co-introduced by Councilmembers Ashley Kierkiewicz and Sue Lee Loy, Bill 103 pays tribute to Correa’s significant contributions to baseball and the positive impact he made throughout his career. Representative Todd expressed optimism in the CIP allocation to improve Jimmy Correa Ballfield, stating, “This project is very important to our local community to honor Jimmy Correa and support our athletes. We are hopeful that the proposed funding will successfully pass the state budget and look forward to seeing it come to fruition.”

Lawmakers say the finalization of the state budget is scheduled for the week of April 22. A final vote in both the House and Senate chambers is expected on the last week of the legislative session before it adjourns on May 3, 2024.