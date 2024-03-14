(BIVN) – Police are investigating a vehicle vandal in Kona who was recorded damaging a car on video surveillance.

Two vehicles were damaged on the evening of Monday, February 19, 2024, in a public parking lot in Kailua-Kona. From Hawaiʻi Police:

On Wednesday, February 21, a 43-year-old woman reported to police that her vehicle, and the vehicle of a friend, had been vandalized while parked in a parking lot in the 75-5600 block of Kuakini Highway.

In the course of investigation, police reviewed video surveillance in which an unidentified male suspect was seen damaging a vehicle in the parking lot at 6:49 p.m. on February 19.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 20s, 6 feet tall, about 185 pounds, with dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweater, black pants, and black sneakers.

Police ask that anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who may have security cameras in the vicinity to please check their camera footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer Gyasi Williams at the police department’s non-emergency police number, (808) 935-3311, or by email at Gyasi.Williams@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808)961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.