(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano on the Island of Hawaiʻi is not erupting. USGS Volcano Alert level is ADVISORY.

Kīlauea volcano has been fairly quiet since the dramatic magma intrusion southwest of the summit caldera in early February that did not result in an eruption. Due to the low activity, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory this month moved from producing daily updates on Kīlauea to weekly updates.

However, in a March 14th activity update included in the weekly Volcano Watch article, HVO reported there has been a minor increase in activity since March 11th.

“Earthquake counts remained below 10 per day until March 11,” wrote the USGS scientists. “Since March 11, there has been a minor increase in activity, with up to 60 disbursed events occurring per day in this region. Tiltmeters near Sand Hill and Uēkahuna bluff have continued to record modest inflationary trends over the past week. No unusual activity has been noted along the rift zones.”

The weekly HVO updates are being posted on Tuesdays until further notice.