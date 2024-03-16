(BIVN) – A 46-year-old Hilo man has been arrested and charged following a 9-hour standoff with police, late Friday night.

Justin Makoto Pittullo was arrested with terroristic threatening and violation of a court order, after he barricaded himself in the upstairs area of a Ponahawai Street residence and threatened to blow up the house, police say.

After police officers evacuated the downstairs tenants and secured a perimeter around the home, a Special Response Team arrested Pittullo without incident. No injuries were reported.

Pittullo was charged Saturday morning with the following offenses:

First-degree terroristic threatening

Harassment

Civil-TRO violation

His bail is set at $14,000

The Hawaiʻi Police Department detailed the incident in a news release:

The charges against Pittullo stem from an incident reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, when Hilo patrol officers responded to a Ponahawai Street residence for a report of a man threatening a female tenant, which was in violation of an active temporary restraining order. Responding officers determined the male suspect, later identified as Pittullo, had barricaded himself within the upstairs portion of the residence where he resides, and refused to exit to speak with officers. He also verbally threatened the officers and threatened to burn and blow up the house. Due to the threats made by Pittullo, and his refusal to exit the residence, officers evacuated the downstairs tenants, and secured a perimeter. The department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were activated along with detectives from Area I Criminal Investigation Section (CIS), who responded to the scene. Crisis Negotiators continued to establish communication with Pittullo throughout the night in attempts to have him voluntarily surrender. Area I CIS detectives obtained a search warrant to enter and search the residence. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, March 16, 2024, Special Response Team officers arrested Pittullo, without incident.

There were no reported injuries to Pittullo, tenants of the residence, or police personnel. A portion of Ponahawai Street was closed during this investigation; however, has since been reopened. Police thank the public for their patience and understanding. Pittullo remains in police custody in lieu of bail. He is scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon, March 18.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call Detective David Poohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2385 or email at david.poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.