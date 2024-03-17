(BIVN) – An effort to clear the Pilipaʻa drainage ditch in response to concerns regarding erosion in the Panaʻewa Homestead area of Pilipaʻa Street is set to start this week.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands announced it has contracted Arc of Hilo to clear the drainage ditch, starting March 21st. The work will be done between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

From a DHHL notice:

This project aims to effectively regulate water flow in the area to prevent the accumulation of excess water, thereby mitigating soil erosion and maintaining the integrity of nearby slopes. An arborist contracted by the Arc of Hilo will cut trees throughout the bottom of ravine and drainage area. Heavy equipment will be used in the removal of debris. Approximately 15-feet on either side of the ravine will be cleared from beginning to end by Arc of Hilo crews. Trees growing on the slopes will be left intact to help prevent further erosion.

DHHL says the Faith Center of Hawaiʻi’s lot will serve as an access point and staging area. There are no disruptions anticipated for Panaʻewa Homestead lessees on Pilipaʻa Street.