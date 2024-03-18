(BIVN) – The Tree Molds recreational area off Mauna Loa Road will be temporarily closed to vehicles starting this week, due to heavy equipment operations.

On Monday, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park announced the road closure will begin on Thursday, March 21st, and continue through early April, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During the closure periods, pedestrians will still be allowed access, but must use caution and yield to trucks and machinery on the roadway, officials say. The road and Tree Molds area will be open to vehicles when the closure times are not in effect.

The National Park Service says the heavy equipment operations are part of Phase One of the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Disaster Recovery Project and traffic safety and infrastructure upgrades. Crews are establishing a materials staging area at the former horse corral off Mauna Loa Road, officials say.