(BIVN) – A bill to establish an Emergency Aeromedical Services Partnership Program on the Hawaiian islands is moving through the State House of Representatives.

SB3126 SD1 already passed through the State Senate. On Tuesday, the bill was heard by the House Committee on Health & Homelessness and the Committee on Transportation.

According to the description of the bill:

Establishes an Emergency Aeromedical Services Partnership Program to be administered by the Department of Health in counties with a population less than 500,000. Requires cost-sharing for program operations and maintenance and revenue sharing between the State and the County of Hawaiʻi, County of Kauai, and County of Maui. Authorizes deposits into the Emergency Medical Services Special Fund. Requires rulemaking. Declares that the general fund expenditure ceiling is exceeded. Makes an appropriation. Takes effect 12/31/2050. (SD1)

From testimony by Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd in support of the measure:

I am writing to you as the Fire Chief of the Hawaii Fire Department (HFD), a comprehensive emergency services provider for the Island of Hawaii, which encompasses critical roles in fire suppression, emergency medical services (EMS), rescue operations, hazardous materials response, and ocean safety. Our dedicated team serves a vast and diverse geographic area, often facing unique challenges that stem from our island’s remote locations and the distribution of medical resources. The bill S.B. No. 3126, which proposes the establishment of an Emergency Aeromedical Services Partnership Program, represents a pivotal step towards addressing a critical gap in our healthcare delivery system, especially for the rural and remote communities of our island and neighboring counties. The disparities in access to immediate and advanced medical care are not just logistical challenges; they are matters of life and death. The Hawaii Fire Department (HFD), through its extensive experience in responding to emergencies across the island, recognizes the immense value that such a program would bring. The bill’s proposal to enhance the infrastructure for emergency aeromedical services, inspired by the successful model in Maui County, aligns with our mission to improve patient outcomes through swift and efficient medical intervention. Emergency situations, such as heart attacks, strokes, and severe injuries, require prompt specialized care that is often not available in rural areas. The current limitation of having only one interisland aeromedical provider has been a significant bottleneck in our ability to provide the highest level of care to all residents, irrespective of their geographic location. Establishing a partnership program as outlined in S.B. No. 3126 would not only increase the resilience of our emergency medical system but also ensure that critical care is accessible when and where it is needed most. In my capacity as Fire Chief and on behalf of the Hawaii Fire Department, I whole heartedly support S.B. No. 3126. I urge the legislature to recognize the profound impact this bill will have on the health and safety of our communities. By facilitating more effective emergency medical responses, we are not just improving a system; we are saving lives and safeguarding the well-being of our people. I extend my deepest mahalo for considering this endorsement and for your ongoing commitment to the health and safety of the residents of Hawaii. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those we are sworn to protect.

Both the House Committee on Health & Homelessness and the Committee on Transportation voted to recommend that the measure be passed, with amendments.