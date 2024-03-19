(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi residents are being warned about the latest tax-related scam that involves an intimidating letter that threatens to seize property if a tax debt is not paid. State officials say it is not an official letter and taxpayers should not reply to the correspondence.
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation:
It’s tax season and fraudsters are looking to target taxpayers. The Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (DOTAX) is cautioning taxpayers about activity involving tax-related scams, including this recent attempt.
Hawaiʻi taxpayers have reported receiving letters asking to call a phone number regarding an overdue debt. It is written to intimidate, using words such as “seize this property.” The actual letter is provided below and is not an official letter from the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation.
Taxpayers should not reply to any correspondence from the “Tax Processing Group” or “Internal Processing Service.” They have no association with the state of Hawaiʻi. Confidential information such as financial or personal data, or social security numbers should not be shared during unsolicited calls or emails. In this situation, a call can be made to the appropriate tax agency at a phone number obtained from a verified source such as an official website.
If anyone has questions or would like to confirm the legitimacy of any tax notice, they should contact DOTAX directly using the contact information listed on its website: (tax.hawaii.gov)
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - An intimidating letter threatening to seize property is not an official letter from the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation, officials say.