(BIVN) – A structure fire at Pele’s Kitchen on Pahoa Village Road was extinguished by firefighters on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:45 p.m. to find a “single story wooden and hollow tile structure involved in fire,” which was reported to be a 80 ft by 25 ft commercial restaurant and bakery.

The fire was contained to an attached storage area, while police closed Pahoa Village Road.

“No one was found in the structure at the time of the fire,” the fire department reported. “The owner of the business was contacted by HPD. HFD fire inspectors arrived on scene to begin investigations.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.