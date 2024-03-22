(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth delivered his annual State of the County address on Friday, from the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kona.
The speech was livestreamed on Facebook and on Nā Leo TV.
From the office of Mayor Roth:
Mayor Mitch Roth delivered his State of the County Address today at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kona, highlighting key achievements and outlining future plans for the betterment of Hawaiʻi Island.
In his address, Mayor Roth focused on several key areas, including affordable housing, building permitting, homelessness, parks and recreation, infrastructure, safety, environmental conservation, Hawaiian culture, county workforce, and the cost of living.
Regarding affordable housing, Mayor Roth highlighted the Office of Housing and Community Development’s efforts, led by Susan Kunz and Harry Yada, in increasing the affordable housing pipeline from 1,200 to over 8,100 homes. He also mentioned completing over 300 units, with 550 more slated for local, working-class families this year.
Mayor Roth emphasized his commitment to addressing homelessness, noting the comprehensive approach taken by his administration, which includes capacity building of service providers and increasing affordable housing. He also highlighted the completion of the first phase of the Kūkuiola Emergency Shelter and Assessment Center in Kailua-Kona, with the second phase set to add 48 affordable permanent housing units.
In the area of parks and recreation, Mayor Roth discussed his commitment to enforcing parks’ rules for the safety of all park-goers. He also highlighted major park projects planned for the future, including playground and field upgrades, new community centers, and emergency swimming pool repairs.
Mayor Roth also highlighted investments in public safety, including a new joint dispatch center and fleet upgrades. These efforts aim to improve emergency response and coordination between police and fire departments. He also emphasized pedestrian safety enhancements and initiatives to prevent impaired and reckless driving, underscoring his commitment to ensuring the well-being of Hawaiʻi Island’s communities.
Mayor Roth also touched on infrastructure improvements, environmental conservation efforts, and promoting Hawaiian culture within the county workforce.
In closing, Mayor Roth expressed his commitment to easing the financial burden on residents, including a potential decrease in property tax rates for homeowners, reflecting a commitment to ensuring a more equitable future for all residents of Hawaiʻi Island.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County mayor highlighted his administration's achievements and future plans for the Big Island.