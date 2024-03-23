(BIVN) – Firefighters battled a blaze on Puʻu Mamo Drive in North Kohala on Friday night.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says the single family dwelling was fully engulfed by the time first responders were on the scene, several minutes before midnight.

“Per home owner, no one home at the time of the fire, no occupants,” the fire department stated. No one was injured in the blaze. The loss was estimated at $534,625.

The fire was under control within 60 minutes, and the fire inspector was on the scene to immediately start the investigation.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.