(BIVN) – Most of the Island of Hawaiʻi is under a Wind Advisory until Sunday evening, with some areas seeing potential gusts as high as 65 mph.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the Advisory on Saturday morning, reporting:

The combination of a strong surface high pressure north of the state and a developing closed low in the upper levels is generating a strong gradient over the Big Island. This pattern allow winds to accelerate downslope, near mountain tops and ridges, through gaps in the terrain and in areas typically exposed to the trade winds.

At the lower elevations, east winds of 15 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 45 mph, will be possible, especially in “exposed areas near mountain tops, ridges, points and through gaps in terrain.”

The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa could see gusts up to 65 mph, the National Weather Service says.

The Wind Advisory is expected to be in effect until 6 p.m. HST on Sunday, March 23rd.