(BIVN) – State and County planners have published the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Pāhoa Transit Hub and Library, and have identified a Preferred Alternative for the project.

The Draft EA, which was published in the latest issue of The Environmental Notice, details the joint project proposed by the County of Hawai‘i Mass Transit Agency and the Hawai‘i State Public Library System. Officials intend to construct a transit hub and public library “with a variety of civic services and community amenities” in Pāhoa Village.

“This would include a mass transit facility and a library with a broad range of community programs and services,” an EA description reads. “There would also be sufficient space to include a day care center and other facilities to accommodate community needs, provide learning resources, and create a gathering space for the surrounding Puna community.”

The Draft EA takes a close look at three Alternatives for the project, and names Alternative 1 as the Preferred Alternative.

The Preferred Alternative 1 is located at the northwest corner of Pāhoa Village Road and Kahakai Boulevard between Pāhoa Marketplace and the Puna Kai Shopping Center

“This parcel was chosen as the preferred alternative following extensive community engagement efforts during the project site selection process,” the Draft EA states. “Participants in the outreach process frequently mentioned the convenience of accessing nearby shopping facilities and the desire to establish a connection between the Puna Kai Shopping Center and the Pāhoa Marketplace.”

The two other alternatives, Alternative 2 and Alternative 3, are located just to the immediate south. Alternative 2 is a 10-acre site located along Pāhoa Village Road to the South of the Puna Kai Shopping Center. Alternative 3 is located along Pāhoa Village Road at the corner of ‘Apa‘a Street and consists of four parcels.

The project timeline is anticipated to run through to 2027, with the permitting process expected to take through 2024 to complete, and construction commencing in 2025.

The project consultant is SSFM International, Inc. Planners say another community meeting is scheduled to occur during the 30-day comment period for the Draft EA. Comments are due by April 22, 2024.