(BIVN) – Customers on the Island of Hawaiʻi are being asked to conserve energy through April, as the island faces a “tight supply” of power over the coming weeks.

The Hawaiian Electric Company issued a news release on Monday, asking customers to reduce or shift their electricity use over the next month.

This year, generations shortfalls on the Big Island required energy conservation and rolling outages on January 30 and February 13.

From the Hawaiian Electric news release: