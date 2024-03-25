(BIVN) – A 31-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Saturday in connection with the hospitalization of a two-year-old girl is hospitalized at Kapiolani Medical Center on Oʻahu due to physical injuries and the malnutrition.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 31-year-old Clayton Ernest Saragosa, of Mountain View, with various offenses stemming from the heinous abuse and starvation of a two-year-old girl.

On Saturday morning, March 23, 2024, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room for a report of a two-year-old girl who had been admitted to the emergency room with various burn marks, physical signs of dehydration and malnutrition, bruising at various stages of healing, and a fractured rib and femur bone, also in the healing stages.

Due to the extent of the physical injuries and the child’s malnutrition, she was flown to Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment. She remains hospitalized at this time in stable condition.

Area I Juvenile Aid Section detectives responded to the hospital to continue this investigation.

Detectives later determined that Saragosa, who is the live-in boyfriend of the child’s 23-year-old mother, had reportedly periodically denied the girl food and water, and regularly physically abused her over a period of several months.

On March 23, 2024, at 4:40 a.m., Saragosa was arrested at his residence in Mountain View. Two of his biological sons, ages 12 and 13, who reside in the home, were placed into protective custody for their safety, and later released to Child Welfare Services. Two additional sons of Saragosa from a previous relationship, ages 8 and 4, who were there for a weekend visitation, were also placed into protective custody, and released to their mother.

Child Welfare Services has opened an investigation into the health and safety of all children within the residence.