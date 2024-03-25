(BIVN) – Two women were killed in a three car crash in Hilo on Saturday, after a Honda Accord traveling south on Kanoelehua Avenue veered into oncoming traffic.



From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to the reported traffic collision at 5:44 p.m., police learned that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling south on Kanoelehua Avenue, near Piilani Street, when it lost control and veered into and across the grassy center median into oncoming north-bound traffic. The Honda clipped the rear end of a 2016 Acura sedan before being broadsided by a 2019 Subaru Forester.



A 20-year-old woman from Hilo who was operating the Acura did not report any injuries at the time of the collision and the vehicle sustained minor damage.



A 19-year-old woman from Hilo who was operating the Subaru, also did not report any injuries at the time of the collision, however the Subaru sustained major damage and was inoperable.



The driver of the Honda, 42-year-old Aja-Ly Iopa, from Hilo, and the front seat passenger, 43-year-old Sencirea Cabral, from Kurtistown, were unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased at 6:25 p.m. Both women appeared to not be wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision. Autopsies have been ordered to determine the exact causes of death.



The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation related to this traffic collision. At this time, police believe that speed and not using seatbelts appear to be the primary factors in the collision.

Police say anyone who has information regarding this collision can contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.



These two deaths are the 3rd and 4th traffic fatalities in one week on Hawaiʻi Island roads. There were also two deaths in two separate crashes on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.



Police also noted that this is the 10th & 11th traffic fatality of 2024 compared to five traffic fatalities this same time last year.