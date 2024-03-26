(BIVN) – A new Military and Community Relations Office has been established the Hawaiʻi Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism, or DBEDT, and the executive leadership for the office has been named.

Laurie Moore and John Greene – the executive director and deputy director, respectively – will help the new office to “focus on effective collaboration and transparency between the State of Hawaii, county governments, the community and the U.S. Department of Defense”.

DBEDT notes that the funding of the office is made possible by a $3.2 million dollar grant from the DoD Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, awarded to DBEDT in October 2023.

The office comes into existence at a time when the State is contending with various military-related issues, such as the environmental concerns at Red Hill on Oʻahu, or future land leases to military bases like the Pōhakuloa Training Area on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

A news release details the new executive hires, which were the result of a DBEDT search and interview process:

A dedicated and accomplished leader, Moore brings a wealth of experience to the executive director position. With a proven track record of impactful community engagement and supporting military families, she has been able to foster dynamic partnerships with diverse stakeholders. Moore most recently served as Armed Services YMCA Hawaii Executive Director, where she led Hawaii’s oldest nonprofit organization serving military members and their dependents at 13 different sites on O‘ahu. Moore has also served as director of the Palmyra Program for The Nature Conservancy and director of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Fund for the USS Arizona Memorial.