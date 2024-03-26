(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and the USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

In its weekly activity update posted on Tuesday, March 26th, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted that low-level seismicity continues beneath the summit and Southwest Rift Zone. Rates of ground deformation remain low, scientists said.

From this week’s update:

Summit Observations: Low levels of seismicity continue beneath Kīlauea’s summit. During the past week, the rate of earthquakes here were slightly increased over last week, but daily earthquake counts remain well below those detected during the January–February intrusion or prior to recent summit eruptions. At this time, earthquake depths beneath the summit are primarily 0.3–1.6 miles (0.5–2.5 kilometers) below the surface, and magnitudes are typically below M2.0.

Ground deformation continues at low rates across Kīlauea, with tiltmeters near Uēkahuna and Sand Hill—respectively northwest and southwest of the summit caldera—showing only modest changes over the past week.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions have remained at low, noneruptive levels since October 2023. An SO2 emission rate of approximately 90 tonnes per day was recorded on March 19.

An Information Statement about the recent intrusion in late January and early February can be found here: (USGS Volcano Notice)

Rift Zone Observations: Low levels of seismicity continue beneath Kīlauea’s Southwest Rift Zone. During the past week, the rate of earthquakes here saw a very slight increase over previous weeks, but daily earthquake counts remain well below those detected during the January–February intrusion. No unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone. We continue to closely monitor both rift zones.